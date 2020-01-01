mexc
NYM/USDT
24h Máximo
0.0000
24h Mínimo
0.0000
24h Volumen (NYM)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
Info. del Token
NYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes.
Nombre
Tiempo de emisión
Links Relacionados
Suministro máx.
1,000,000,000
