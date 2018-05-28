mexc
New Kind of Network
NKN/USDT
0.0760530.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.076940
24h Mínimo
0.075046
24h Volumen (NKN)
12.80M
24h Volumen (USDT)
980.24K
NKN
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
Nombre
NKN
Tiempo de emisión
2018-05-28 00:00:00
Precio de emisión
0.0024 USDT
Suministro máx.
1000000000
