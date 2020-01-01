mexc
MercadosSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más

Monsterra

MSTR/USDT
----
--
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (MSTR)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (MSTR)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info. del Token
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
MSTR
Monsterra is a free-to-play-to-earn multi-chain game run on both BNB, Avalanche and Terra networks inspired by the Axie Infinity game's pet world and the gameplay in Clash of Clan or Boom Beach of Supercell. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment.
Resumen
Nombre
MSTR
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
100,000,000
Libro de Órdenes
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Precio(USDT)

(MSTR)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Transacciones
Monto()
Precio()
Monto()
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar MSTR
Vender MSTR
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible-- USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoMSTR
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- MSTR
PrecioUSDT
MontoMSTR
TotalUSDT
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Fecha
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Cantidad
Monto de Orden
Completado
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Orden de límite
Stop-Limit
Post only
Red Estable
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...