mexc
MercadosTrade
HOT
FuturosActividadETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más
MoonDAO
MOONEY/USDT
0.005203+160.15%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.005651
24h Mínimo
0.004984
24h Volumen (MOONEY)
25.24M
24h Volumen (USDT)
132.87K
24h Máximo
0.005651
24h Mínimo
0.004984
24h Volumen (MOONEY)
25.24M
24h Volumen (USDT)
132.87K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
MOONEY
MoonDAO's mission is to decentralize access to space. MoonDAO represents a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent approach to space exploration. As part of MoonDAOs mission, we will send MoonDAO members to space and beyond, as well as fund space research and further humanities exploration of the unknown! Our governance token, MOONEY, is used for decentralized community governance and gives its owners voting rights in directing the decisions made by MoonDAO. There is a fixed supply of MOONEY.
Resumen
Nombre
MOONEY
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
2,600,000,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Precio(USDT)

(MOONEY)

(USDT)

0.005203$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(MOONEY)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(MOONEY)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar MOONEY
Vender MOONEY
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoMOONEY
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- MOONEY
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoMOONEY
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Comprar Cripto
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM