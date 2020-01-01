mexc
MercadosSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más

ZERO

MEOW/USDT
----
--
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (MEOW)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (MEOW)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info. del Token
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
MEOW
Zero eliminates the core problematic incentives used by current internet platforms and social networks, which are designed to manipulate human attention and choice making, with advertising, gamification and opaque algorithms. Zero asserts that these problems are symptoms of a deeper structural issue that exists at the level of corporate fiduciary responsibility and code. Namely, the incentive and information asymmetry created by the legal structure of corporations and cloud-only architectures, and the resulting rent-seeking that occurs from the exchange of human attention. What is needed is a transparent structure that enables members to retain control of their data, personal privacy and online experience, while sharing in both choice making (platform governance) and the economic upside that is generated as a result of individual and collective participation.
Resumen
Nombre
MEOW
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
10,101,010,101
Libro de Órdenes
0.00001

Precio(
USDT
)

(
MEOW
)

(
USDT
)

0.00000$0.00
Transacciones
Monto()
Precio()
Monto()
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar MEOW
Vender MEOW
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible-- USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoMEOW
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- MEOW
PrecioUSDT
MontoMEOW
TotalUSDT
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Fecha
Tipo
Dirección
Precio
Cantidad
Monto de Orden
Completado
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Red Estable
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...