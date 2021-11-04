mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
MELI
MELI/USDT
0.0004790.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.000514
24h Mínimo
0.000468
24h Volumen (MELI)
47.12M
24h Volumen (USDT)
23.14K
Cuenta regresiva
00:00:00:00
24h Máximo
0.000514
24h Mínimo
0.000468
24h Volumen (MELI)
47.12M
24h Volumen (USDT)
23.14K
Cuenta regresiva
00:00:00:00

Recordatorio eliminado de la lista

El par MELI_USDT que ha seleccionado está ahora oculto por MEXC. Si cualquier problema relacionado con el proyecto no es rectificado de forma efectiva en un tiempo determinado, MEXC retirará de la lista el trading de pares. Por favor, proceda con su inversión con cautela.

K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
MELI
MELI is a battle game utilising playable NFTs with individual characteristics, referred to in-game as a Meliora. Players have several options when obtaining a Meliora, they can battle PvP or PvE to earn rewards, increase ranking or combine two NFTs to create a new, unique character NFT with special abilities. Named after the Latin word Meliora, which means "better", MELI is a blockchain game that combines gameplay such as battling or player ranking, breeding, and farming. The goal of Meli.Games team is to build a Metaverse where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem in various game titles. All art assets and Meliora data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Meli metaverse.
Resumen
Nombre
MELI
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
1,000,000,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Precio(USDT)

(MELI)

(USDT)

0.000479$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(MELI)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(MELI)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar MELI
Vender MELI
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoMELI
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- MELI
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoMELI
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM