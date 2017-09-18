mexc
Decentraland
MANA/USDT
0.42070-0.80%
24h Máximo
0.42417
24h Mínimo
0.41872
24h Volumen (MANA)
501.15K
24h Volumen (USDT)
205.90K
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.
Resumen
Nombre
MANA
Tiempo de emisión
2017-09-18 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
0.024 USDT
Suministro máx.
2,644,000,000
