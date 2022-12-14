mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más
EspañolUSD
Mafagafo
MAFA/USDT
0.01161+133.20%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.01255
24h Mínimo
0.01161
24h Volumen (MAFA)
8.16M
24h Volumen (USDT)
103.13K
24h Máximo
0.01255
24h Mínimo
0.01161
24h Volumen (MAFA)
8.16M
24h Volumen (USDT)
103.13K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
MAFA
Mafagafo is an NFT game with a unique, singular profile, which stands out for its exceptionality. It is aimed at those looking to combine fun and profitability at the same time! An online multiplayer game with the objective of pleasing the public through the presentation of several maps, multiplicity of items, exclusive characters and an ecosystem accessible to any player looking not only for fun, but also for profitability. Mafagafo will revolutionize the NFT games market for its authenticity in revealing that it is easy to win playing!
Resumen
Nombre
MAFA
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
1,000,000,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Precio(USDT)

(MAFA)

(USDT)

0.01161$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(MAFA)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(MAFA)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar MAFA
Vender MAFA
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoMAFA
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- MAFA
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoMAFA
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM