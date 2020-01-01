mexc
MercadosSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más

Jadetoken

JD/USDT
----
--
24h Máximo
0.00000000
24h Mínimo
0.00000000
24h Volumen (JD)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0.00000000
24h Mínimo
0.00000000
24h Volumen (JD)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info. del Token
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
JD
Passionate crypto enthusiast and blockchain explorer, Jade Ulutule, is the driving force behind JDinsights. With a keen interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), Jade has created a powerful platform that empowers users to effortlessly track their address activity across a range of Base and Zkevm polygon protocols. As JDinsights continues to evolve, Jade is excited to introduce upcoming features including bridge and swap capabilities, aiming to provide an all-in-one solution for staying informed and maximizing the potential of the ever-expanding crypto landscape.
Resumen
Nombre
JD
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
13,000,000,000
Libro de Órdenes
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Precio(USDT)

(JD)

(USDT)

0.00000000$0.00
Transacciones
Monto()
Precio()
Monto()
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar JD
Vender JD
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible-- USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoJD
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- JD
PrecioUSDT
MontoJD
TotalUSDT
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Fecha
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Cantidad
Monto de Orden
Completado
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Orden de límite
Stop-Limit
Post only
Red Estable
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...