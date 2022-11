Grizzly.fi is a Liquidity Aggregator on the Binance Smart Chain which makes DeFi accessible for everyone and to generate a predictable income on its users crypto assets. The Grizzly Honey token does not have a maximum supply and is minted only when users are using Grizzly.fi. This way it ensures to have a sustainable inflation while making sure to be able to always reward its users. Grizzly.fi aims to be the hub of Liquidity Mining and continually adds new strategies to generate yields.