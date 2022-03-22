FoodChain Global is a decentralized organization focused on helping every human who is battling with hunger right now. Hunger is a persistent problem all over the world, in both rich and poor and small and large countries. Access to food is a universal human right and in 2015 the United Nations pledged to reduce the number of hungry people across the world by half by 2030, yet the current system has failed us. Today there are more people hungry than ever before. Every year approximately 9 million people die of hunger and over 140 million people suffer from malnutrition.