mexc
MercadosSpot
HOT
FuturosFuturos M-Day

Trade

Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más

Everscale

EVER/USDT
----
--
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (EVER)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
24h Máximo
0.00000
24h Mínimo
0.00000
24h Volumen (EVER)
0.00
24h Volumen (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Info. del Token
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
EVER
Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.
Resumen
Nombre
EVER
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
2,040,314,662
Libro de Órdenes
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Precio(USDT)

(EVER)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Transacciones
Monto()
Precio()
Monto()
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Spot
5X-X Futuros
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Comprar EVER
Vender EVER
Límite
Mercado
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Disponible-- USDT
PrecioUSDT
MontoEVER
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- EVER
PrecioUSDT
MontoEVER
TotalUSDT
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Ordenes Abiertas (0)
Historial de Órdenes
Historial de Operaciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Fecha
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Cantidad
Monto de Orden
Completado
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Orden de límite
Stop-Limit
Post only
Red Estable
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Enviar una Solicitud
Enviar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Loading...