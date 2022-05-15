mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
ENTERBUTTON
ENTC/USDT
2.1660.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
2.175
24h Mínimo
2.149
24h Volumen (ENTC)
26.78K
24h Volumen (USDT)
58.00K
24h Máximo
2.175
24h Mínimo
2.149
24h Volumen (ENTC)
26.78K
24h Volumen (USDT)
58.00K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
ENTC
ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) strives to construct a project which establishes a harmonious relationship between the blockchain ecosystem and the entertainment business, and based on its credibility and its influence within the entertainment world, it seeks to provide and distribute the best-in-class NFT entertainment products to public worldwide. ENTERBUTTON(ENTC) builds up the cornerstone of the pan-cultural ecosystem rooted in entertainment. Through the ENTC NFT Collection and blockchain technology, ENTC’s vision is to spread the importance of recording and upholding cultural arts as well as create the ENTC universe where De-fi ecosystem users can coexist under stable platform operation. The world will be familiarized with NFT as it converges with metaverse, entertainment, and P2E games. At the very center of the world’s entertainment NFT contents, there lies ENTC.
Resumen
Nombre
ENTC
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
1,000,000,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Precio(USDT)

(ENTC)

(USDT)

2.166$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(ENTC)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(ENTC)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar ENTC
Vender ENTC
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoENTC
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- ENTC
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoENTC
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM