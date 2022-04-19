mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
Endless Battlefield
EB/USDT
0.0000670.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.000074
24h Mínimo
0.000065
24h Volumen (EB)
14.92M
24h Volumen (USDT)
1.04K
Cuenta regresiva
00:00:00:00
24h Máximo
0.000074
24h Mínimo
0.000065
24h Volumen (EB)
14.92M
24h Volumen (USDT)
1.04K
Cuenta regresiva
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
EB
Endless Battlefield is a military strategy and exploration sandbox metaverse built on UE engine. Using planets as the map, it provides multiple modes to fulfill the needs of different players. The game can be played in FPS mode for hardcore players. Casual players also can find various activities to start their adventure including hunting, fishing, and building. Players will be rewarded by collecting materials, constructing sites and winning battles.Six kinds of FPS competitive gameplay, players enjoy competitive fun while getting P2E gains.
Resumen
Nombre
EB
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
--
Libro de Ordenes
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Precio(USDT)

(EB)

(USDT)

0.000067$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(EB)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(EB)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar EB
Vender EB
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoEB
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- EB
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoEB
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM