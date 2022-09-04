Delio (DSP) is the governance token of the Delio crypto finance ecosystem. Delio (DSP) plays a major role in the crypto asset services of Delio Crypto-bank such as APY bearing wallet, cryptocurrency lending, cash loans, NFT marketplace, and virtual asset management, collectively named as Delio Services. It’s also a governance token of Delio protocol allowing holders to influence and vote on future development decisions. The owner of Delio (DSP) can participate in Delio's governance, voting, various yield farming events, and benefit from transaction fees. The more Delio (DSP) the user holds, the more voting power the user will have in the Delio ecosystem. In addition to the major governance functions in the ecosystem, DSP rewards and DSP-backed financial products are under further development.