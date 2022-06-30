mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
Chronicum
CHRO/USDT
0.0012120.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.001214
24h Mínimo
0.001197
24h Volumen (CHRO)
25.67M
24h Volumen (USDT)
30.42K
Cuenta regresiva
00:00:00:00
24h Máximo
0.001214
24h Mínimo
0.001197
24h Volumen (CHRO)
25.67M
24h Volumen (USDT)
30.42K
Cuenta regresiva
00:00:00:00

Recordatorio eliminado de la lista

El par CHRO_USDT que ha seleccionado está ahora oculto por MEXC. Si cualquier problema relacionado con el proyecto no es rectificado de forma efectiva en un tiempo determinado, MEXC retirará de la lista el trading de pares. Por favor, proceda con su inversión con cautela.

K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
CHRO
Wyndblast is a play and earn multiplayer co-operative game built on the Avalanche blockchain. The game takes place in the Chronica Sola Verse, a mystical land where players can take control of Wynds (dragons), recruit Riders, forge equipment, fight enemies (PVE) and compete with one another (PVP). The Wynds, Riders, and the equipment, are NFT assets owned by players. We have positioned the Chronica Sola Verse as an ever-growing metaverse that allows new games, expansions and projects to be built side by side with each other. Each new game will utilize the same NFT assets and native CHRO token – with Wyndblast being the first game to launch.
Resumen
Nombre
CHRO
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
300,000,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Precio(USDT)

(CHRO)

(USDT)

0.001212$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(CHRO)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(CHRO)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar CHRO
Vender CHRO
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoCHRO
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- CHRO
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoCHRO
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM