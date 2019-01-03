mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
BEAM
BEAM/USDT
0.11790.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.1185
24h Mínimo
0.1172
24h Volumen (BEAM)
1.61M
24h Volumen (USDT)
188.62K
24h Máximo
0.1185
24h Mínimo
0.1172
24h Volumen (BEAM)
1.61M
24h Volumen (USDT)
188.62K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
BEAM
Beam is a cryptocurrency developed based on the MimbleWimble protocol, with strong privacy, substitutability and scalability. All Beam transactions are private by default. New nodes joining the network do not need to synchronize the entire transaction history, but can request to synchronize only the compressed history and block headers of the system state to achieve fast synchronization. Beam is a new coin that attempts to implement MimbleWimble, written from scratch in C++. Compared with Grin, the total amount of tokens of Grin is unlimited, while the Beam token has a limited supply and periodic rewards are halved.
Resumen
Nombre
BEAM
Tiempo de emisión
2019-01-03 00:00:00
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
262,800,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Precio(USDT)

(BEAM)

(USDT)

0.1179$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(BEAM)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(BEAM)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar BEAM
Vender BEAM
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoBEAM
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- BEAM
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoBEAM
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM