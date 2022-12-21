mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar y experimentar trading fluidos en la App de MEXC
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente WindowsVer más
EspañolUSD
Bajun Network
BAJU/USDT
0.0825+1.22%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.1127
24h Mínimo
0.0787
24h Volumen (BAJU)
513.90K
24h Volumen (USDT)
46.70K
24h Máximo
0.1127
24h Mínimo
0.0787
24h Volumen (BAJU)
513.90K
24h Volumen (USDT)
46.70K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
BAJU
The Bajun Network, which will operate on a Kusama parachain, will be the Canary Network for Ajuna and will be fueled by the BAJU token. The Bajun Network will be fully functional and host games. It will be mainly used for testing and introducing new Ajuna features, services, and functionalities. This will provide a fast moving environment for development and testing. The Bajun Network also has a much easier slot leasing strategy to support smaller game studios and even small groups of game developers. It is intended to be a creative environment that can be used to pursue new kinds of game concepts and introduce new features and functionalities on a fully functional network.
Resumen
Nombre
BAJU
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
50,000,000
Libro de Ordenes
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Precio(USDT)

(BAJU)

(USDT)

0.0825$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(BAJU)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(BAJU)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar BAJU
Vender BAJU
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoBAJU
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- BAJU
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoBAJU
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio al Cliente en Línea
Servicio al Cliente en Línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM