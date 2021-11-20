AntEx is a decentralized financial ecosystem that provides comprehensive solutions for “Developers, Project Owners, and Community” with outstanding improvements on each product. AntEx ecosystem focuses on: Changes and improvements in financial payment gateways. Build VNDT stablecoin that has the same value as VND fiat and is backed by the most legal organizations. Crypto Asset Management & NFT Start-up incubators for startups DEX - Decentralized exchange Building and providing a blockchain platform AntEx Ecosystem long-term vision and mission: being the most convenient, optimized, and secured platform for “Developers, Project Owners, and Community.”