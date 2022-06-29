mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
ALYATTES
ALYA/USDT
0.315350.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.31950
24h Mínimo
0.29981
24h Volumen (ALYA)
328.98K
24h Volumen (USDT)
102.01K
24h Máximo
0.31950
24h Mínimo
0.29981
24h Volumen (ALYA)
328.98K
24h Volumen (USDT)
102.01K
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
ALYA
The Alyattes has been created as a solution-oriented Token for existing problems of the cryptocurrencies and consists of 6 major different platforms. 65% of Max Total Supply is locked in SC for PoS & PoA Mining for the next estimated 5 years. ALYA provides 100% decentralised green Mining and includes a unique Reverse Halving Plan to keep Mining profitable for Miners. Alya Team is aiming to build an Ecosystem around ALYA Token to add more usecases like ALYA Wallet, AlyaFinance, AlyaFun, ALYA Swap, ALYA Ex and ALYA Trading. ALYACare Foundation has been established to support World’s Children like Clean Water Solutions, Medical Asisstance, Food and Sheltering Problems.
Resumen
Nombre
ALYA
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
199,198,214
Libro de Ordenes
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Precio(USDT)

(ALYA)

(USDT)

0.31535$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(ALYA)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(ALYA)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar ALYA
Vender ALYA
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoALYA
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- ALYA
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoALYA
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM