mexc
MercadosComprar CriptoTrademexcFuturosEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Escanee para descargar la App MEXC y disfrutar de una experiencia de trading fluida
¿No puedes descargar?
Cliente para WindowsMás
EspañolUSD
AcknoLedger
ACK/USDT
0.0148360.00%
$0.00
24h Máximo
0.015291
24h Mínimo
0.014836
24h Volumen (ACK)
10.54K
24h Volumen (USDT)
158.98
24h Máximo
0.015291
24h Mínimo
0.014836
24h Volumen (ACK)
10.54K
24h Volumen (USDT)
158.98
K-Line
Info. del Token
Original
TradingView
Profundidad
Loading..
ACK
AcknoLedger aspires to be a Global Consortium that maps, monetize, and distributes Web 3.0 Digital Assets Seamlessly across all the Metaverses and Gaming NFTs AcknoLedger envision to be the nervous system of WEB 3.0 Digital Assets. AcknoLedger works on M2D Model. Mapp - Monetize - Distribute Mapping Assets - Index all the NFTs from Gaming, Metaverses and Marketplaces so that collectors can leverage insights and take informative decision makings. Monetize Assets - Helping existing WEB2.0 and WEB3.0 Content platforms to Monetize there content and NFTs through our channels and APIs Distribute Assets - Marketing and Distributing the Content across multiple metaverses by Tracking Mapping interoperability and explore trading opportunities for enterprises and retailers. AcknoLedger is GATEWAY to WEB3.0 Gaming and Metaverses.
Resumen
Nombre
ACK
Tiempo de emisión
--
Links Relacionados
Precio de emisión
--
Suministro máx.
117,718,487
Libro de Ordenes
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Precio(USDT)

(ACK)

(USDT)

0.014836$0.00
Transacciones
Monto(ACK)
Precio(USDT)
Monto(ACK)
Tiempo
Spot
5X-X Futuros
ETF
Grid Trading
Transferir
Compra con
USD
Comprar ACK
Vender ACK
Límite
Mercado
Disponible-- USDT
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoACK
TotalUSDT
Disponible-- ACK
Depósito
PrecioUSDT
MontoACK
TotalUSDT
Orden actual (0)
Historial de Ordenes
Historial de transacciones
Posiciones Abiertas (0)
Par de Trading
Hora
Tipo
Dirección
Todos
Comprar
Vender
Precio
Monto
Completado
Total
Condiciones de Activación
Cancelar todo
Todo
Limite de orden
Stop-Limit
Post only
Documentación API
Documentación API
Redes Sociales
Presentar una Solicitud
Presentar una Solicitud
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea
Servicio de atención al cliente en línea

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradea Criptos Rápidamente con MEXC
Sobre nosotros
Sobre MEXC
Acuerdo de Usuario y Política de Privacidad
Divulgación de Riesgos
Aprenda
Anuncios
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Producto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servicios
Descargar
Comisiones
Servicios VIP
Programa de Referidos
Afiliado
MEXC Pioneer
Solicitud de Listados
Solicitud de Comerciantes OTC
Soporte
Servicios Institucionales
Documentos API
Verificación MEXC
Solicitudes de Aplicación de la Ley
Centro de Ayuda
Colaboremos (Empresas)
Colaboremos (Instituciones)
Colaboración de Medios
Presentar una solicitud
Comentarios y Sugerencias
Sugerencias de Productos
Cómo Comprar
Información de Criptos
Precio del Cripto
Comunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM