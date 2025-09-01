Share 90,000 SOMI & 15,000 USDT

Somnia is the fastest, most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. With this performance, Somnia enables real-time, fully on-chain experiences that go beyond financial applications. It’s the ideal foundation for building large-scale games, social platforms, metaverse economies, and AI-powered applications. Somnia’s architecture supports fully composable systems, empowering builders to create immersive, intelligent, and interactive digital experiences that scale to millions of users.