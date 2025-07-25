Rule Description

The more MX tokens you commit in the event and the more valid invitees you successfully invite, the higher your commitment coefficient will be, and the greater your share of the rewards.

Example: Suppose there are two participants, A and B, in the event.

A commits 2,999 MX with no valid invitees, so the commitment coefficient is 1.

B commits 3,000 MX and has 2 valid invitees, so the commitment coefficient is 1.55.

A's reward calculation:

2,999 * 1 / (2,999 * 1 + 3,000 * 1.55)

B's reward calculation:

3,000 * 1.55 / (2,999 * 1 + 3,000 * 1.55)