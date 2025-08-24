- My Actual RewardsMy Actual Rewards-- USDT
Event has Ended
Settlement has been completed. If you have successfully participated in this event, head to your Reward History page to check the details of your rewards and visit your spot account to check if you have received the airdrop tokens!
- Trade WEASY/USDT
MX Tier Mechanism
|Event Level
|Level Upgrade Conditions
|Commitment Coefficient
|V1
|5 ≤ MX holding ≤ 100,000
|1
|V2
|Invite 1 valid invitee
|1.5
|V3
|Invite 2 valid invitees
|1.55
|V4
|Invite 3 valid invitees
|1.6
|V5
|Invite 4 valid invitees
|1.65
|V6
|Invite 5 valid invitees
|1.7
|V7
|Invite 6 valid invitees
|1.75
Rule Description
The more MX tokens you commit in the event and the more valid invitees you successfully invite, the higher your commitment coefficient will be, and the greater your share of the rewards.
Example: Suppose there are two participants, A and B, in the event.
A commits 2,999 MX with no valid invitees, so the commitment coefficient is 1.
B commits 3,000 MX and has 2 valid invitees, so the commitment coefficient is 1.55.
A's reward calculation:
2,999 * 1 / (2,999 * 1 + 3,000 * 1.55)
B's reward calculation:
3,000 * 1.55 / (2,999 * 1 + 3,000 * 1.55)
Total Amount of Tokens
1,000,000,000 WEASY
Token Type
ERC-20
Total Airdrops
50,000 USDT
Number of votes
5 MX - 100,000 MX
2. The price of the project you have voted for may experience significant fluctuations due to market conditions or others similar reasons.
3. You may not be able to withdraw all or part of your participation in the project due to the underlying technology of the project or reasons related to the MEXC platform.
4. If a single user cumulatively invests more than 100,000 MX across multiple accounts, the associated accounts may trigger the platform's risk control mechanisms. Please proceed with caution.