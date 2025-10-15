YUUKI (YUUKI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00210112 24H High $ 0.00229353 All Time High $ 0.03770389 Lowest Price $ 0.00200425 Price Change (1H) +3.49% Price Change (1D) -1.55% Price Change (7D) -30.70%

YUUKI (YUUKI) real-time price is $0.00219681. Over the past 24 hours, YUUKI traded between a low of $ 0.00210112 and a high of $ 0.00229353, showing active market volatility. YUUKI's all-time high price is $ 0.03770389, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00200425.

In terms of short-term performance, YUUKI has changed by +3.49% over the past hour, -1.55% over 24 hours, and -30.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YUUKI (YUUKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.13K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.13K Circulation Supply 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YUUKI is $ 46.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YUUKI is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.13K.