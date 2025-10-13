Yourself (YOURSELF) Tokenomics
You are the product. Your mind is the tech. Long the most undervalued asset to exist, your true potential. The more you believe, the more valuable you become. Everyone comes in with a different level of self belief. But everyone has a desire to increase it. Whatever yours currently is, consider Yourself as a personal experiment
Start by believing in Yourself just enough to where it feels safe to you. Then allow your mind to lean into a bit of discomfort. Visualize what your reality would look like if you were to actualize your full potential
Let your imagination run wild. Feel the doubt start to creep in. But don't try to run away. Sit with the emotion. Tell your subconscious that you are actually capable of achieving your dreams. That if you can see it in your head, you can be it in your life
There will be days where you'll want to give up. To retreat back to what's familiar. Your only job with this experiment is to stay the course. Embrace the early volatility of your self belief. Consistently choose to not give up despite your false self telling you that you're not meant for greatness
Then just see what happens. Can you make it a week? Months? Years? How could you actually look, think, and feel if you finally committed to betting on Yourself?
Are you willing to hold strong and find out?
Yourself (YOURSELF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yourself (YOURSELF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YOURSELF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YOURSELF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
