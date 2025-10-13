You are the product. Your mind is the tech. Long the most undervalued asset to exist, your true potential. The more you believe, the more valuable you become. Everyone comes in with a different level of self belief. But everyone has a desire to increase it. Whatever yours currently is, consider Yourself as a personal experiment

Start by believing in Yourself just enough to where it feels safe to you. Then allow your mind to lean into a bit of discomfort. Visualize what your reality would look like if you were to actualize your full potential

Let your imagination run wild. Feel the doubt start to creep in. But don't try to run away. Sit with the emotion. Tell your subconscious that you are actually capable of achieving your dreams. That if you can see it in your head, you can be it in your life

There will be days where you'll want to give up. To retreat back to what's familiar. Your only job with this experiment is to stay the course. Embrace the early volatility of your self belief. Consistently choose to not give up despite your false self telling you that you're not meant for greatness

Then just see what happens. Can you make it a week? Months? Years? How could you actually look, think, and feel if you finally committed to betting on Yourself?

Are you willing to hold strong and find out?