Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00062099 24H High $ 0.00063605 All Time High $ 0.547757 Lowest Price $ 0.00007987 Price Change (1H) +0.55% Price Change (1D) +1.28% Price Change (7D) -6.16%

Yield Protocol (YIELD) real-time price is $0.00063688. Over the past 24 hours, YIELD traded between a low of $ 0.00062099 and a high of $ 0.00063605, showing active market volatility. YIELD's all-time high price is $ 0.547757, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007987.

In terms of short-term performance, YIELD has changed by +0.55% over the past hour, +1.28% over 24 hours, and -6.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.45K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.47K Circulation Supply 71.45M Total Supply 140,661,635.5775238

The current Market Cap of Yield Protocol is $ 45.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YIELD is 71.45M, with a total supply of 140661635.5775238. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.47K.