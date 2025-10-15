YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00005064 $ 0.00005064 $ 0.00005064 24H Low $ 0.00005104 $ 0.00005104 $ 0.00005104 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00005064$ 0.00005064 $ 0.00005064 24H High $ 0.00005104$ 0.00005104 $ 0.00005104 All Time High $ 0.0001912$ 0.0001912 $ 0.0001912 Lowest Price $ 0.00004591$ 0.00004591 $ 0.00004591 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.06% Price Change (7D) -67.45% Price Change (7D) -67.45%

YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) real-time price is $0.00005093. Over the past 24 hours, YFUSD1 traded between a low of $ 0.00005064 and a high of $ 0.00005104, showing active market volatility. YFUSD1's all-time high price is $ 0.0001912, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004591.

In terms of short-term performance, YFUSD1 has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +0.06% over 24 hours, and -67.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.93K$ 50.93K $ 50.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.93K$ 50.93K $ 50.93K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YellowFangUSD1 is $ 50.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YFUSD1 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.93K.