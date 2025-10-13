Yara AI (YARA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00015389 24H High $ 0.00020627 All Time High $ 0.00075661 Lowest Price $ 0.00005876 Price Change (1H) +5.71% Price Change (1D) +24.90% Price Change (7D) -42.92%

Yara AI (YARA) real-time price is $0.00019264. Over the past 24 hours, YARA traded between a low of $ 0.00015389 and a high of $ 0.00020627, showing active market volatility. YARA's all-time high price is $ 0.00075661, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005876.

In terms of short-term performance, YARA has changed by +5.71% over the past hour, +24.90% over 24 hours, and -42.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yara AI (YARA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 148.40K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.83K Circulation Supply 770.32M Total Supply 876,390,241.8000687

The current Market Cap of Yara AI is $ 148.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YARA is 770.32M, with a total supply of 876390241.8000687. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.83K.