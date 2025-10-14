The live Yala Stablecoin price today is 0.999673 USD. Track real-time YU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Yala Stablecoin price today is 0.999673 USD. Track real-time YU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YU price trend easily at MEXC now.

Yala Stablecoin Price (YU)

1 YU to USD Live Price:

$0.999673
$0.999673
-0.10%1D
Yala Stablecoin (YU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 08:31:36 (UTC+8)

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.998642
$ 0.998642
24H Low
$ 1.001
$ 1.001
24H High

$ 0.998642
$ 0.998642

$ 1.001
$ 1.001

$ 1.008
$ 1.008

$ 0.109976
$ 0.109976

+0.00%

-0.10%

-0.05%

-0.05%

Yala Stablecoin (YU) real-time price is $0.999673. Over the past 24 hours, YU traded between a low of $ 0.998642 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. YU's all-time high price is $ 1.008, while its all-time low price is $ 0.109976.

In terms of short-term performance, YU has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -0.10% over 24 hours, and -0.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Market Information

$ 124.89M
$ 124.89M

--
--

$ 124.89M
$ 124.89M

124.93M
124.93M

124,932,883.6333155
124,932,883.6333155

The current Market Cap of Yala Stablecoin is $ 124.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YU is 124.93M, with a total supply of 124932883.6333155. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 124.89M.

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Yala Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0010305686922881.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yala Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0076153089.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yala Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0000174942.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yala Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0002569357431165.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0010305686922881-0.10%
30 Days$ +0.0076153089+0.76%
60 Days$ -0.0000174942-0.00%
90 Days$ -0.0002569357431165-0.02%

What is Yala Stablecoin (YU)

$YU is part of Yala, a native Bitcoin liquidity protocol that channels BTC into yield opportunities across DeFi and RWAs.

Bitcoin holders unlock capital through self-custodial, liquidation-free borrowing by minting $YU, a BTC-backed liquidity asset (stablecoin). In this process, they pay a stability fee directly to $YU depositors, effectively exchanging BTC-backed exposure for portable, capital-efficient liquidity and access to yield without giving up ownership. Yala’s SmartVault module manages system risk and ensures efficient yield distribution.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Yala Stablecoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Yala Stablecoin (YU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Yala Stablecoin (YU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Yala Stablecoin.

Check the Yala Stablecoin price prediction now!

YU to Local Currencies

Yala Stablecoin (YU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Yala Stablecoin (YU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yala Stablecoin (YU)

How much is Yala Stablecoin (YU) worth today?
The live YU price in USD is 0.999673 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YU to USD price?
The current price of YU to USD is $ 0.999673. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Yala Stablecoin?
The market cap for YU is $ 124.89M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YU?
The circulating supply of YU is 124.93M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YU?
YU achieved an ATH price of 1.008 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YU?
YU saw an ATL price of 0.109976 USD.
What is the trading volume of YU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YU is -- USD.
Will YU go higher this year?
YU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.