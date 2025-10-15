The live XVGOPT price today is 0.00000419 USD. Track real-time XVGOPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XVGOPT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live XVGOPT price today is 0.00000419 USD. Track real-time XVGOPT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XVGOPT price trend easily at MEXC now.

XVGOPT Price (XVGOPT)

1 XVGOPT to USD Live Price:

-6.70%1D
XVGOPT (XVGOPT) Live Price Chart
XVGOPT (XVGOPT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-6.77%

-30.97%

-30.97%

XVGOPT (XVGOPT) real-time price is $0.00000419. Over the past 24 hours, XVGOPT traded between a low of $ 0.00000418 and a high of $ 0.00000451, showing active market volatility. XVGOPT's all-time high price is $ 0.00000799, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000387.

In terms of short-term performance, XVGOPT has changed by -- over the past hour, -6.77% over 24 hours, and -30.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XVGOPT (XVGOPT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of XVGOPT is $ 41.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XVGOPT is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.94K.

XVGOPT (XVGOPT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of XVGOPT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XVGOPT to USD was $ -0.0000016150.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XVGOPT to USD was $ -0.0000017416.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XVGOPT to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.77%
30 Days$ -0.0000016150-38.54%
60 Days$ -0.0000017416-41.56%
90 Days$ 0--

What is XVGOPT (XVGOPT)

XVGOPT is the Optimism-based XVG-branded token that brings Verge’s ethos and value to one of the most scalable Layer 2 ecosystems on Ethereum. As part of the XVG token suite, it shares the same unified contract address across multiple chains, simplifying verification and integration. Paired exclusively with OP, the Optimism governance token, XVGOPT supports fast, low-cost transactions and future-ready DeFi applications and is backed by the Optimism layers value.

XVGOPT (XVGOPT) Resource

XVGOPT Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XVGOPT (XVGOPT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XVGOPT (XVGOPT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XVGOPT.

XVGOPT to Local Currencies

XVGOPT (XVGOPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XVGOPT (XVGOPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XVGOPT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XVGOPT (XVGOPT)

How much is XVGOPT (XVGOPT) worth today?
The live XVGOPT price in USD is 0.00000419 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XVGOPT to USD price?
The current price of XVGOPT to USD is $ 0.00000419. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of XVGOPT?
The market cap for XVGOPT is $ 41.94K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XVGOPT?
The circulating supply of XVGOPT is 10.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XVGOPT?
XVGOPT achieved an ATH price of 0.00000799 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XVGOPT?
XVGOPT saw an ATL price of 0.00000387 USD.
What is the trading volume of XVGOPT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XVGOPT is -- USD.
Will XVGOPT go higher this year?
XVGOPT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XVGOPT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

