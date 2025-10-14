XVGAVA is the Avalanche-based XVG-branded token that shares a unified contract address with its counterparts on 10+ other chains. Pegged directly to AVAX, XVGAVA enables fast, low-cost swaps and seamless compatibility within Avalanche's thriving DeFi ecosystem. By eliminating the need for wrapped assets or bridges, it offers a native-like experience and positions XVG at the forefront of multichain usability and innovation.

