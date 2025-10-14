The live Xpedition price today is 0.02465585 USD. Track real-time XPED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XPED price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Xpedition price today is 0.02465585 USD. Track real-time XPED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XPED price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 XPED to USD Live Price:

$0.02465585
$0.02465585
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Xpedition (XPED) Live Price Chart
Xpedition (XPED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.03393605
$ 0.02465387
-5.34%

Xpedition (XPED) real-time price is $0.02465585. Over the past 24 hours, XPED traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. XPED's all-time high price is $ 0.03393605, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02465387.

In terms of short-term performance, XPED has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -5.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Xpedition (XPED) Market Information

$ 4.33M
--
$ 12.33M
175.51M
500,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Xpedition is $ 4.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XPED is 175.51M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.33M.

Xpedition (XPED) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Xpedition to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xpedition to USD was $ -0.0044003270.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xpedition to USD was $ -0.0056600388.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xpedition to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0044003270-17.84%
60 Days$ -0.0056600388-22.95%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Xpedition (XPED)

XPED is the native utility token of SITEnetwork, a global open ecosystem of immersive, web-based tourism experiences that bridge real-world destinations with their metaverse twins. Accessible on any internet enabled device, it is designed for accessibility, scalability, sustainability, and decentralised engagement. XPED enables seamless transactions and rewards across a dynamic hybrid tourism landscape. Within SITEnetwork, XPED unlocks exclusive AR/VR travel experiences, premium digital events and access to virtual showcases of tourist destinations around the world. Users can collect Proof-of-Visit NFTs, redeem tokens for rare digital souvenirs, and participate in time-travel simulations or multilingual guided tours. Every interaction becomes a monetisable opportunity – from tipping local storytellers to earning for ethical travel choices and user- generated content. SITEnetwork is currently building tourism destination twins in a number of countries around the world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Xpedition (XPED) Resource

Xpedition Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Xpedition (XPED) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Xpedition (XPED) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Xpedition.

Check the Xpedition price prediction now!

XPED to Local Currencies

Xpedition (XPED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Xpedition (XPED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XPED token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xpedition (XPED)

How much is Xpedition (XPED) worth today?
The live XPED price in USD is 0.02465585 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XPED to USD price?
The current price of XPED to USD is $ 0.02465585. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Xpedition?
The market cap for XPED is $ 4.33M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XPED?
The circulating supply of XPED is 175.51M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XPED?
XPED achieved an ATH price of 0.03393605 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XPED?
XPED saw an ATL price of 0.02465387 USD.
What is the trading volume of XPED?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XPED is -- USD.
Will XPED go higher this year?
XPED might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XPED price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
