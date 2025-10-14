XAU-9999 is an Ethereum-based meme token that satirizes gold-backed digital assets by offering a symbolic, valueless version of “digital gold” with no physical backing or real-world utility. It is created solely for entertainment, community participation, and cultural parody, reflecting internet-native humor and crypto’s obsession with wealth, status, and digital ownership. The token has no financial utility and exists purely as a social and cultural artifact.

