WPAY (WPAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.173568 $ 0.173568 $ 0.173568 24H Low $ 0.177623 $ 0.177623 $ 0.177623 24H High 24H Low $ 0.173568$ 0.173568 $ 0.173568 24H High $ 0.177623$ 0.177623 $ 0.177623 All Time High $ 0.262798$ 0.262798 $ 0.262798 Lowest Price $ 0.04720244$ 0.04720244 $ 0.04720244 Price Change (1H) +1.66% Price Change (1D) -0.26% Price Change (7D) -0.33% Price Change (7D) -0.33%

WPAY (WPAY) real-time price is $0.177154. Over the past 24 hours, WPAY traded between a low of $ 0.173568 and a high of $ 0.177623, showing active market volatility. WPAY's all-time high price is $ 0.262798, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04720244.

In terms of short-term performance, WPAY has changed by +1.66% over the past hour, -0.26% over 24 hours, and -0.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WPAY (WPAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.11M$ 2.11M $ 2.11M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.77B$ 1.77B $ 1.77B Circulation Supply 11.92M 11.92M 11.92M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WPAY is $ 2.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WPAY is 11.92M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.77B.