WOLFI (WOLFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00191356$ 0.00191356 $ 0.00191356 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.33% Price Change (1D) +3.98% Price Change (7D) -34.16% Price Change (7D) -34.16%

WOLFI (WOLFI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WOLFI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WOLFI's all-time high price is $ 0.00191356, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WOLFI has changed by +0.33% over the past hour, +3.98% over 24 hours, and -34.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WOLFI (WOLFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 749.17K$ 749.17K $ 749.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 749.17K$ 749.17K $ 749.17K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WOLFI is $ 749.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WOLFI is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 749.17K.