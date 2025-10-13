We Love Legs is a tongue-in-cheek meme token on Solana built purely for degen fun and ironic appreciation of legendary crypto meme culture. There’s no utility—only vibes, laughter, and community jokes. Launched via Pump.fun, it was fair-launched, 100% distributed to the public. Now tradable on Jupiter, it brings together meme lovers in a collective laugh. Symbolic, lighthearted, and entirely community-led, We Love Legs embraces the absurdity of crypto meme culture.

We Love Legs is a tongue-in-cheek meme token on Solana built purely for degen fun and ironic appreciation of legendary crypto meme culture. There’s no utility—only vibes, laughter, and community jokes. Launched via Pump.fun, it was fair-launched, 100% distributed to the public. Now tradable on Jupiter, it brings together meme lovers in a collective laugh. Symbolic, lighthearted, and entirely community-led, We Love Legs embraces the absurdity of crypto meme culture.