WAVE (WAV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.02539264$ 0.02539264 $ 0.02539264 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.63% Price Change (1D) +4.62% Price Change (7D) -22.60% Price Change (7D) -22.60%

WAVE (WAV) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WAV traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WAV's all-time high price is $ 0.02539264, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WAV has changed by +1.63% over the past hour, +4.62% over 24 hours, and -22.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WAVE (WAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.95K$ 97.95K $ 97.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 331.54K$ 331.54K $ 331.54K Circulation Supply 295.45M 295.45M 295.45M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WAVE is $ 97.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAV is 295.45M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 331.54K.