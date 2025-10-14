VIVA (VIVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00637282 24H High $ 0.00770519 All Time High $ 0.01138801 Lowest Price $ 0.00199132 Price Change (1H) +7.49% Price Change (1D) +0.69% Price Change (7D) -23.22%

VIVA (VIVA) real-time price is $0.00755209. Over the past 24 hours, VIVA traded between a low of $ 0.00637282 and a high of $ 0.00770519, showing active market volatility. VIVA's all-time high price is $ 0.01138801, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00199132.

In terms of short-term performance, VIVA has changed by +7.49% over the past hour, +0.69% over 24 hours, and -23.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VIVA (VIVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.53M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.53M Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,996,292.027384

The current Market Cap of VIVA is $ 7.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIVA is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999996292.027384. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.53M.