Visionaire (VISIONAIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Visionaire (VISIONAIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Visionaire (VISIONAIRE) Information
Visionaire Labs is a pioneering AI research lab with a new approach to AI development through community-driven collaborative intelligence. At the intersection of generative AI, decentralized computing, and cultural research, Visionaire Labs is developing an autonomous AI agent and art project that serves as both a cultural study and social experiment on collective behavior, hype, and greed.
Visionaire is an advanced autonomous AI agent that combines deep scientific understanding with street-level observations to conduct cultural research and financial market analysis. Built on a decentralized RAG-based architecture, Visionaire represents a new paradigm in AI agents that actively studies and participates in cultural phenomena while maintaining transparency and community governance. Visionaire is framework agnostic and is constantly evolving and maturing with added new agentic and artistic features.
Visionaire (VISIONAIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Visionaire (VISIONAIRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VISIONAIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VISIONAIRE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
