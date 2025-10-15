VIBE AI is an Ethereum-based platform that provides AI agents with distinctive character-driven interfaces for Web3 users. The platform features specialized AI agents represented by memorable characters that can perform real-world tasks including web research, code execution, blockchain data analysis, browser automation, and smart contract interactions. Users access these AI capabilities through a token-gated system that combines professional-grade AI tools with an engaging, culturally-resonant user experience designed specifically for the crypto and Web3 ecosystem.

