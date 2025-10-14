VALA CAPITAL MARKETS (VCM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -3.90% Price Change (1D) +34.23% Price Change (7D) -26.18% Price Change (7D) -26.18%

VALA CAPITAL MARKETS (VCM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, VCM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VCM's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VCM has changed by -3.90% over the past hour, +34.23% over 24 hours, and -26.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VALA CAPITAL MARKETS (VCM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Circulation Supply 8.00B 8.00B 8.00B Total Supply 7,999,823,650.607724 7,999,823,650.607724 7,999,823,650.607724

The current Market Cap of VALA CAPITAL MARKETS is $ 1.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VCM is 8.00B, with a total supply of 7999823650.607724. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.