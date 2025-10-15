USDu is a yield bearing stablecoin that tracks the value of one U.S. dollar. Issued by Unitas Labs under the SPL standard, each token is fully backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments custodied with regulated institutions. On-chain proof-of-reserves data allows anyone to verify collateral levels in real time. The project enables compliant minting and redemption for KYC-verified counterparties, while circulating USDu can move freely across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications on Solana as a dollar-denominated settlement asset.

USDu is a yield bearing stablecoin that tracks the value of one U.S. dollar. Issued by Unitas Labs under the SPL standard, each token is fully backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments custodied with regulated institutions. On-chain proof-of-reserves data allows anyone to verify collateral levels in real time. The project enables compliant minting and redemption for KYC-verified counterparties, while circulating USDu can move freely across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications on Solana as a dollar-denominated settlement asset.