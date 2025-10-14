USND is a Streamable and Redeemable stablecoin pegged to $1.00 issued by the Nerite protocol, a friendly fork of Liquity on Arbitrum. It allows users to borrow against ETH, wstETH, rETH, tBTC, plus some LRTs and Defi tokens. Borrowers can choose their own interest rates when creating a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) on Nerite. USND is natively yield bearing when deposited in the Stability Pools (SPs). Yield is earned through borrowing fees (75% of fees paid by borrowers goes to the stability pool USND stablecoin depositors), liquidations, and inflationary incentives.

