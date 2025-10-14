Unit Pump (UPUMP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00398658 $ 0.00398658 $ 0.00398658 24H Low $ 0.00451785 $ 0.00451785 $ 0.00451785 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00398658$ 0.00398658 $ 0.00398658 24H High $ 0.00451785$ 0.00451785 $ 0.00451785 All Time High $ 0.00878431$ 0.00878431 $ 0.00878431 Lowest Price $ 0.00228745$ 0.00228745 $ 0.00228745 Price Change (1H) +1.53% Price Change (1D) -7.30% Price Change (7D) -36.04% Price Change (7D) -36.04%

Unit Pump (UPUMP) real-time price is $0.00408731. Over the past 24 hours, UPUMP traded between a low of $ 0.00398658 and a high of $ 0.00451785, showing active market volatility. UPUMP's all-time high price is $ 0.00878431, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00228745.

In terms of short-term performance, UPUMP has changed by +1.53% over the past hour, -7.30% over 24 hours, and -36.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unit Pump (UPUMP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 131.26M$ 131.26M $ 131.26M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.11B$ 4.11B $ 4.11B Circulation Supply 31.90B 31.90B 31.90B Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unit Pump is $ 131.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UPUMP is 31.90B, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.11B.