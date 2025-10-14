UniLend Finance (UFT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00310903 $ 0.00310903 $ 0.00310903 24H Low $ 0.00367056 $ 0.00367056 $ 0.00367056 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00310903$ 0.00310903 $ 0.00310903 24H High $ 0.00367056$ 0.00367056 $ 0.00367056 All Time High $ 4.47$ 4.47 $ 4.47 Lowest Price $ 0.00309909$ 0.00309909 $ 0.00309909 Price Change (1H) -0.07% Price Change (1D) -3.36% Price Change (7D) -23.68% Price Change (7D) -23.68%

UniLend Finance (UFT) real-time price is $0.0034313. Over the past 24 hours, UFT traded between a low of $ 0.00310903 and a high of $ 0.00367056, showing active market volatility. UFT's all-time high price is $ 4.47, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00309909.

In terms of short-term performance, UFT has changed by -0.07% over the past hour, -3.36% over 24 hours, and -23.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UniLend Finance (UFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 343.16K$ 343.16K $ 343.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 343.16K$ 343.16K $ 343.16K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UniLend Finance is $ 343.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UFT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 343.16K.