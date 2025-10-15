Unicorn Meat (W🍖) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01023533 24H High $ 0.01041413 All Time High $ 0.01772418 Lowest Price $ 0.00259296 Price Change (1H) +0.83% Price Change (1D) +0.14% Price Change (7D) -2.54%

Unicorn Meat (W🍖) real-time price is $0.01034539. Over the past 24 hours, W🍖 traded between a low of $ 0.01023533 and a high of $ 0.01041413, showing active market volatility. W🍖's all-time high price is $ 0.01772418, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00259296.

In terms of short-term performance, W🍖 has changed by +0.83% over the past hour, +0.14% over 24 hours, and -2.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unicorn Meat (W🍖) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.04M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.04M Circulation Supply 99.99M Total Supply 99,990,775.43

The current Market Cap of Unicorn Meat is $ 1.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of W🍖 is 99.99M, with a total supply of 99990775.43. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.04M.