TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 9,36 $ 9,36 $ 9,36 24H Low $ 10,03 $ 10,03 $ 10,03 24H High 24H Low $ 9,36$ 9,36 $ 9,36 24H High $ 10,03$ 10,03 $ 10,03 All Time High $ 16,29$ 16,29 $ 16,29 Lowest Price $ 4,75$ 4,75 $ 4,75 Price Change (1H) -0,79% Price Change (1D) +4,21% Price Change (7D) -24,60% Price Change (7D) -24,60%

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) real-time price is $9,92. Over the past 24 hours, TRUINJ traded between a low of $ 9,36 and a high of $ 10,03, showing active market volatility. TRUINJ's all-time high price is $ 16,29, while its all-time low price is $ 4,75.

In terms of short-term performance, TRUINJ has changed by -0,79% over the past hour, +4,21% over 24 hours, and -24,60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13,79M$ 13,79M $ 13,79M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13,79M$ 13,79M $ 13,79M Circulation Supply 1,39M 1,39M 1,39M Total Supply 1 390 198,667516372 1 390 198,667516372 1 390 198,667516372

The current Market Cap of TruFin Staked INJ is $ 13,79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRUINJ is 1,39M, with a total supply of 1390198.667516372. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13,79M.