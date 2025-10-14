Tanuki (TANUKI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00005069 24H High $ 0.00005491 All Time High $ 0.00379147 Lowest Price $ 0.00000508 Price Change (1H) +0.16% Price Change (1D) +7.92% Price Change (7D) -15.30%

Tanuki (TANUKI) real-time price is $0.00005471. Over the past 24 hours, TANUKI traded between a low of $ 0.00005069 and a high of $ 0.00005491, showing active market volatility. TANUKI's all-time high price is $ 0.00379147, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000508.

In terms of short-term performance, TANUKI has changed by +0.16% over the past hour, +7.92% over 24 hours, and -15.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tanuki (TANUKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 54.71K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54.71K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tanuki is $ 54.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TANUKI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.71K.