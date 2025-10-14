The live Tanuki price today is 0.00005471 USD. Track real-time TANUKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TANUKI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Tanuki price today is 0.00005471 USD. Track real-time TANUKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TANUKI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Tanuki (TANUKI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 05:53:54 (UTC+8)

Tanuki (TANUKI) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.00005069
$ 0.00005069$ 0.00005069
$ 0.00005491
$ 0.00005491$ 0.00005491
$ 0.00005069
$ 0.00005069$ 0.00005069

$ 0.00005491
$ 0.00005491$ 0.00005491

$ 0.00379147
$ 0.00379147$ 0.00379147

$ 0.00000508
$ 0.00000508$ 0.00000508

+0.16%

+7.92%

-15.30%

-15.30%

Tanuki (TANUKI) real-time price is $0.00005471. Over the past 24 hours, TANUKI traded between a low of $ 0.00005069 and a high of $ 0.00005491, showing active market volatility. TANUKI's all-time high price is $ 0.00379147, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000508.

In terms of short-term performance, TANUKI has changed by +0.16% over the past hour, +7.92% over 24 hours, and -15.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tanuki (TANUKI) Market Information

$ 54.71K
$ 54.71K$ 54.71K

--
----

$ 54.71K
$ 54.71K$ 54.71K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tanuki is $ 54.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TANUKI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.71K.

Tanuki (TANUKI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Tanuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tanuki to USD was $ -0.0000022492.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tanuki to USD was $ +0.0001134359.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tanuki to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+7.92%
30 Days$ -0.0000022492-4.11%
60 Days$ +0.0001134359+207.34%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Tanuki (TANUKI)

For over a thousand years, the Tanuki has been Japan’s most unpredictable spirit, a lucky charm, a shape-shifter, a sake-lover, and a walking contradiction. Known for turning leaves into gold, belly-slapping to summon storms, and tricking emperors out of their clothes, he was never feared, only followed.

$TANUKI revives that spirit for the modern age. Loved and renowned by millions. A symbol of laughter and luck.

IOUs. Giant balls. Disguises. Don’t look for logic — look for movement.

Already a Legend.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Tanuki (TANUKI) Resource

Official Website

Tanuki Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Tanuki (TANUKI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Tanuki (TANUKI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Tanuki.

Check the Tanuki price prediction now!

TANUKI to Local Currencies

Tanuki (TANUKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tanuki (TANUKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TANUKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tanuki (TANUKI)

How much is Tanuki (TANUKI) worth today?
The live TANUKI price in USD is 0.00005471 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TANUKI to USD price?
The current price of TANUKI to USD is $ 0.00005471. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Tanuki?
The market cap for TANUKI is $ 54.71K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TANUKI?
The circulating supply of TANUKI is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TANUKI?
TANUKI achieved an ATH price of 0.00379147 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TANUKI?
TANUKI saw an ATL price of 0.00000508 USD.
What is the trading volume of TANUKI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TANUKI is -- USD.
Will TANUKI go higher this year?
TANUKI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TANUKI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 05:53:54 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.